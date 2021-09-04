End pay anomalies of pvt teachers: Farooq Abdullah

“Most of the teachers in the private sector continue to remain underpaid,” Abdullah said in a statement of NC issued here. “There is a great need to do away with the discrimination and end the festering pay anomalies faced by the teachers working in private sector.” In his message on the teachers day, he said that societies all around the world were indebted to teachers, who not only impart academic knowledge but also share ethical values, and imbibes morality that shape a student’s future and through him a nation’s.