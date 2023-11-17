Enforcement drive against traffic violations launched in Sopore

Sopore, Nov 17: Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Baramulla, Muazzam Ali along with his team carried out a drive on Sopore Bypass Road and checked a number of commercial vehicles.

In the enforcement drive, 15 violators were issued show cause notices for suspension of driving licences and route permits. Around 40 vehicles whose documents were found not updated were blacklisted during the drive.

Meanwhile, 7 driving licenses of violators who had been served show cause notices in the previous drive were suspended as well.

ARTO Baramulla said the drive was conducted specifically against passenger vehicles after it was observed that a number of passenger vehicles were plying with outdated documents. He urged people to drive carefully, avoid overspeeding, and follow traffic rules while driving.