Enforcement drive launched against two-wheeler riders in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 2: Taking stringent action against erring two-wheelers, the enforcement team of Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) Bandipora Saturday seized 15 Registration Certificates (RCs) and 10 Driving Licenses (DLs) from offenders who failed to wear helmets, emphasising the importance of road safety.
During the operation, the enforcement team identified numerous individuals riding two-wheelers without proper headgear. In adherence to traffic safety laws and regulations, the ARTO Bandipora team issued on-the-spot notices to the offenders and collected a total fine of Rs. 15,000 from erring.