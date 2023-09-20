Enforcement measures to curb drug abuse reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Sep 20: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir who is also District Magistrate today chaired a 15th meeting of District-level NARCO Coordination Committee (NCORD) to review the measures taken by the enforcement agencies to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trafficking in the district.
During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on the directions issued in previous NCORD meeting to curb the drug menace in the district. The meeting also discussed the steps taken by concerned departments and agencies for making district Ganderbal drug free. Various issues pertaining to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern and hotspots of drug use were discussed threadbare.
While reviewing the status of destruction of restricted crops, the DC directed all concerned officers to intensify the destruction of such restricted crops involving locals besides awareness camps and road shows shall be conducted in different areas regarding misuse of cannabis, poppy and other psychotropic substances.
The meeting also reviewed the status of installation of CCTV cameras and computerized billing by retail medical shops in the district.
Assistant Drug Controller was directed to ensure 100 percent installation of CCTVs by medical shops, besides all shops shall switch to computerized billing. The meeting also reviewed the status of Nasha Mukt Panchayat campaign in the district and concerned departments shared the data of activities undertaken during the campaign.
The meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar; Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah; CEO, Tehsildars, Dy SP HQ, CAO, DSWO, Assistant Drug Controller Ganderbal and other concerned officials.