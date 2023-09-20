Enforcement measures to curb drug abuse reviewed in Ganderbal

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on the directions issued in previous NCORD meeting to curb the drug menace in the district. The meeting also discussed the steps taken by concerned departments and agencies for making district Ganderbal drug free. Various issues pertaining to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern and hotspots of drug use were discussed threadbare.

While reviewing the status of destruction of restricted crops, the DC directed all concerned officers to intensify the destruction of such restricted crops involving locals besides awareness camps and road shows shall be conducted in different areas regarding misuse of cannabis, poppy and other psychotropic substances.