Srinagar, Mar 11: Underscoring the need to engage students in playful activities in schools, medicos stated that this will gradually help them to develop interest in studies post-COVID break.
“We have come out of COVID scare after a long time. Children in schools should focus on their studies because Education is very important for any prosperous nation and simultaneously enjoy fully after three years of online classes.
“But it is mandatory to engage them in playful activities for some time in schools so that they can develop interest in school and studies after a long COVID break,” said Kashmir based critical care specialist Dr Showkat Shah who has been advocating for last two years about covid appropriate behaviour...
“We must not panic over rumours of 4th wave of COVID. God forbid if at all it comes, we will tackle it bravely like we did it for last two years. We are a brave nation, however, we must continue to adhere to COVID SOPs and wear masks at public places,” Shah added