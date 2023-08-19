Engaging actively with youth: NC

According to a press note, he said this while welcoming a number of educated youth from Habba Kadal into the party fold. The programme was organised by Women’s Wing President and party incharge for Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous.

Sagar said that the party is aware of the compelling need of involving youth into the decision making. “Our mass connect programmes are focused on youth engagement envisaging a long-term vision for including them in decision making at various levels. Unlike other political parties, who are only paying lip service to alleviate the issues concerning youth, our party is painstakingly working to remedy their concerns by discussions and deliberations,” he said.