Engineer’s Day celebrated at NIT Srinagar

The Key Experts invited were Er Ashok Rao and Er Pirzada Hidayatullah, General Secretary JKEEGA.

While throwing Light on the Development of Power sector in J&K, Hidayatullah informed the audience that The Transmission Capacity was doubled in the last 5 years and Distribution has witnessed a massive Infrastructural Fillip and the IT sector of PDD was Revolutionised in these years.

During the event he said "Hundreds of Receiving stations and thousands of Substations created," He added

The speaker informed the students that they have to be vigilant about their future in addition to their studies. He also made them to Understand the consequences of the Electricity amendment Bill, 2022. The event ended with a vote of thanks with a Resolve that Such Initiatives will continue to benefit every one.