Engineers hold convention in Sopore

Various issues faced by fraternity at large were discussed threadbare and general secretary assured graduate engineers that all issues pertaining to fraternity shall be addressed in a time bound manner. Further in order to restore faith in association and to decentralise the working of JKEEGA, it was decided that a working committee for north will be framed. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks and a resolution that JKEEGA shall work as a cohesive unit and will leave no stone unturned in resolving the Issues confronted by fraternity.