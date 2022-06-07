Ensure employees of Centaur Hotel do not lose livelihood: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday welcomed the initiation of process by J&K Government to take over the Centaur Lake View Hotel.
In a statement he urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the employees of the hotel do not lose their livelihood.
A group of these employees today met the JKAP leader and informed him about the looming threat to their employment after the J&K government has started the process to take over the possession of the Hotel from the Hotel Corporation of India.
Bukhari gave a patient hearing to the disheartened employees and assured them that he will raise the issue with the Lieutenant Governor to ensure they get justice.