Ensure free movement of fruit trucks along National Highway: Yousuf Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI(M) leader Muhamad Yousuf Tarigami has sought seamless movement of fruit laden trucks along the National Highway. In this regard, Tarigami has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In his letter, Tarigami said that the harvesting season of various fruits like cherry, plum, apricot and early varieties of apples have already begun and every day hundreds of fruit laden trucks leave for Delhi and other Mandis in the country.