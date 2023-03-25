Ensure no paucity of essentials in Ramadan: Khurshid Alam

Alam emphasised that it is the duty of the government to allocate an adequate amount of ration to the people, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan. He called for the immediate implementation of the food entitlement scheme, which would provide ration at subsidized rates to the masses in the midst of the ongoing crisis.

“In addition to ensuring an adequate supply of ration, the government should also ensure the provision of water and electricity during Ramadan, particularly during the Iftar and Sehri times”, he added.