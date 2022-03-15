Ensure religious freedom of minorities: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, Mar 15: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Tuesday expressed urged the Centre not to fiddle with the religious affairs of Muslims and ensure full religious freedom to all minority communities.
A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as expressing concern over the Karnataka High court’s verdict about upholding the ban on Hijab inside the state-run schools.
He expressed concern over the verdict of the Karnataka High Court to continue the ban on wearing Hijab by the girls inside schools saying that the verdict amounts to direct infringement in the religious affairs of the minority Muslim community.
Yaseen said wearing Hijab was an essential obligation of Islamic teachings and dress code.
“Wearing Hijab is not only a religious obligation in Islam but also freedom of choice which has got usurped by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court,” he said.