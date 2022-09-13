‘Ensure speedy completion of all ongoing works, projects’

While lauding the District Administration Budgam for timely execution and completion of works and successful implementation of schemes, MP called for more synergy and coordination between the departments and public representatives for effective implementation of public welfare schemes.

He also stressed on launching a massive awareness campaign against the drugs to uproot this evil from the society to save the youth from falling prey to peddlers.

MP emphasised on sustenance of developmental activities and improvement in all education, health and PHE sectors besides road connectivity to ensure better facilities to the people of Budgam.

He called for proper rationalisation of teachers in school and speedy execution of pending infrastructure developmental works in the education sector.

SSP Budgam, Tahir Salim; ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak; ADC Dr Nasir Ahmad and all other district and sectoral officers attended the meeting.