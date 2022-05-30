Ensure swift passage of pilgrims at each checkpoint: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday held a high level meeting of civil and police administration to take stock of arrangements made for the upcoming Shri AmarnathJi Yatra, 2022.
Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers that the experience of yatris on pilgrimage to holy cave should be a pleasant one and all of them should turn as the ambassadors for promoting J&K as a better tourism destination.
He stressed on them to ensure that all pilgrims have a swift passage at the checkpoints and no yatri should have to wait for more than 30 minutes while going into the base camps.
The meeting was attended by the Administrative Secretaries of Home, Finance, PWD, RDD, Health, Forest, Culture, Tourism, Divisional Commissioners, ADGPs, Municipal Commissioners, CEO Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board besides the concerned Deputy Commissioners from both the divisions.
Jammu based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Dr Mehta stressed on the officers to speed up the process of starting online registration for helicopter services. He directed the Shrine Board to work for offering this facility to prospective yatris from 1st of June itself. He also asked them to notify the rates of this service provided to yatris soon.
The Chief Secretary took first hand appraisal from all the Deputy Commissioners of the civil works related to the smooth conduct of the yatra.
He enquired from them the kind of arrangements and back up plans for providing reliable accommodation, water, electricity facilities made by each of them in their districts.
He directed them to ensure that appropriate number of washrooms, dustbins, sanitation workers are in place at each designated location.
He also advised them to look into the provision for availability of a mobile STP to be used for better upkeep of the yatra holding areas.
He stressed on making all the base camps and other sites comfortable, clean and hygienic using modern techniques and technology.