Ensure swift passage of pilgrims at each checkpoint: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday held a high level meeting of civil and police administration to take stock of arrangements made for the upcoming Shri AmarnathJi Yatra, 2022.

Dr Mehta enjoined upon the officers that the experience of yatris on pilgrimage to holy cave should be a pleasant one and all of them should turn as the ambassadors for promoting J&K as a better tourism destination.

He stressed on them to ensure that all pilgrims have a swift passage at the checkpoints and no yatri should have to wait for more than 30 minutes while going into the base camps.