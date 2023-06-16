Enthralling pre-events unleash spirit of ‘Vitasta Cultural Festival’ across Kashmir

These mesmerising programmes took place at scenic locations throughout the Valley, especially at South Kashmir’s Verinag, the originating place of river Jhelum, historically known as 'Vitasta'.

A series of pre-events were held at numerous heritage destinations across the valley, particularly along the route tracing the River Jhelum (Vitasta). The primary objective of these events is to enhance public engagement and foster a deeper connection with the upcoming three-day 'Vitasta' cultural festival.