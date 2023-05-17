Entrance exams for J&K students should be held within UT: Altaf Bukhari

He added, "All students, particularly those from marginalised communities, will not be able to afford the financial burdens of travelling outside J&K." Bukhari urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure the exam centres for these students are established within Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "I appeal to LG Manoj Sinha Ji to intervene to ensure that the students are facilitated with the exam centres within J&K so that they will not have to travel outside the region for their exams. LG’s intervention would prevent the students from experiencing unnecessary hardships and enable them to pursue their exams conveniently within Jammu and Kashmir."