Entrance exams for J&K students should be held within UT: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, May 17: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said on Wednesday that hundreds of J&K students appearing for various under graduate (UG) courses have been subjected to extreme inconvenience as their examination centres have not been established within J&K.
In a statement, he said that these students are compelled to travel outside of Jammu and Kashmir to appear in the examinations, causing them immense difficulties."I am told that the entrance exam centres for the J&K aspirants seeking admission to various undergraduate courses have been set up outside the Union Territory (UT). This arrangement is likely to result in significant inconvenience for these students, as they will have to bear the expenses associated with travel and accommodation," Bukhari said
He added, "All students, particularly those from marginalised communities, will not be able to afford the financial burdens of travelling outside J&K." Bukhari urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure the exam centres for these students are established within Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "I appeal to LG Manoj Sinha Ji to intervene to ensure that the students are facilitated with the exam centres within J&K so that they will not have to travel outside the region for their exams. LG’s intervention would prevent the students from experiencing unnecessary hardships and enable them to pursue their exams conveniently within Jammu and Kashmir."