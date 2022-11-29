Entrepreneurship only way for solving joblessness: CUK VC

Ganderbal, Nov 29: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq A Shah Tuesday said that entrepreneurship is the only way forward for solving the issue of rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The focus of education in colleges and universities has now shifted from emancipation and learning to acquiring of special skills, in order to establish entrepreneurial units, and become a job provider than the job seeker,” Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah said, while addressing the students during a programme on “My story- Motivational session,” organised by the Institution Innovation Council (IIC).
Prof Shah said the National Education Policy-2020 has given huge thrust to experiential learning in order to encourage the youngsters to start their own business ventures. He said the events like these motivate and encourage the aspiring entrepreneurs to take cues from the individuals who have been successful in starting and sustaining their start-ups. “Every person has a dream to be successful, but only those having distinctiveness, creativity and innovation, achieve feats in their professional careers,” he added.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar asked the students to work in collaborations rather than individually while starting any venture. “Almost all the successful startups across the world have one thing in common and that is teamwork and a positive mindset” he said. Prof. Zargar said, the entrepreneurs face several challenges and difficulties while setting up their business units and only those succeed who fight these with valor and persistence. He further said that innovation is always against the common perception of people and thus attracts criticism initially. Prof. Zargar called for holding of more such programmes to educate and sensitise the students about the benefits of entrepreneurship.
Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika in his address gave a detailed introduction about the entrepreneurships and its tenants. He said that prosperity and progress in the West is because of successful unicorns and the need of countries in Asia is to boost the culture of start-ups. Prof. Nikka asked the students to grab the window of opportunities available in the market and work with utmost honesty and dedication to make that a success. He further said that people should have inquisitiveness and efficiency to take the startups to the logical conclusion.
Faheem Bhat from Lieper publications and Mr. Arjun Gupta from Genetico Pvt. Ltd spoke about their startups journey and held a detailed interactive session with the participants. They shared their personal experience and informed the participants as to how they tackled challenges in their respective field.
Asst Prof. Deptt of Mgmt Studies, Member IIC5.0, Dr. Mir Insha Farooq conducted the programme while Asst Prof Department of Politics and Governance proposed the vote of thanks.