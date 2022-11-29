Entrepreneurship only way for solving joblessness: CUK VC

Faheem Bhat from Lieper publications and Mr. Arjun Gupta from Genetico Pvt. Ltd spoke about their startups journey and held a detailed interactive session with the participants. They shared their personal experience and informed the participants as to how they tackled challenges in their respective field.

Asst Prof. Deptt of Mgmt Studies, Member IIC5.0, Dr. Mir Insha Farooq conducted the programme while Asst Prof Department of Politics and Governance proposed the vote of thanks.