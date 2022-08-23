Entrepreneurship skill development programme begins at Gurez

Srinagar: In order to develop the border village Kanzalwan Nayil Bagtore block under Vibrant Village Program of GoI, Six weeks Entrepreneurship Skill development programme on fashion designing/ cutting and stitching commenced here, today.

The programme has been organised by MSME Development and Facilitation office Srinagar under Ministry of MSME with the support of local administration and JK NRLM.

During the Inauguration, Asst Director Ministry of MSME Saheel Alaqband said that this is the first of its kind programme started in the border village with the focus to ensure entrepreneurship development in micro sector.

As road connectivity remains cut-off from Kashmir valley for majority portion of the year, such entrepreneurship skill development programme will prove helpful in ensuring livelihood for the women while being at home even during winters, he added.