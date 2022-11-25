Entrepreneurship workshop held at CUK

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, expressed the strong and urgent necessity to establish a platform for creating an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset among the students of the University for maximal tapping of talent. He said the workshop objective was to share brainstorming knowledge regarding the nation’s focus on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat to establish the research skill-based scientific entrepreneurial and innovative strategies for addressing the needs in various sectors.