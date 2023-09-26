Environmental Concern | Fisheries Department orders to halt automatic walnut peeling machines’ installation

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Fisheries Department has issued a directive to halt the installation of automatic walnut peeling machines in south Kashmir's Anantnag district until further orders.
The decision comes in the wake of environmental concerns related to the improper disposal of green husk extracts from these machines.
The Deputy Director of Fisheries Anantnag district, in a circular issued, has instructed all circle in-charges of the department to conduct a thorough verification to locate walnut peeling machine operators within their respective jurisdictions.
“These operators are to be served notices to attend the department's office by Wednesday, September 27, to facilitate further necessary actions,” the circular reads.
The circular was prompted by revelations that a substantial number of automatic walnut peeling machines had been installed at various locations across the district, particularly near water sources.
“These installations lacked proper arrangements for the prompt disposal of green husk extracts, which contain potentially harmful chemicals. The amalgamation of these chemicals with water not only poses a threat of pollution but also jeopardises aquatic life in the region,” the circular reads.
The department has stated that it has been discovered that the operators of these machines failed to follow the correct procedures for disposing of the green husk extracts and did not seek the necessary No Objection Certificates (NoCs) from the concerned government departments.
The urgency of the matter was further underscored by a tragic incident that occurred recently in Dalseer Wahdan where approximately 20 lakh worth of trout fish suffocated to death due to the contamination of water in a stream that served as a vital source for trout units.
“The contamination was caused by the intermingling of walnut green husk extracts with the stream's water, leading to devastating consequences for the aquatic life in the area,” the circular reads.