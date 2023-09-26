Environmental Concern | Fisheries Department orders to halt automatic walnut peeling machines’ installation

The decision comes in the wake of environmental concerns related to the improper disposal of green husk extracts from these machines.

The Deputy Director of Fisheries Anantnag district, in a circular issued, has instructed all circle in-charges of the department to conduct a thorough verification to locate walnut peeling machine operators within their respective jurisdictions.

“These operators are to be served notices to attend the department's office by Wednesday, September 27, to facilitate further necessary actions,” the circular reads.