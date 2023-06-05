Environmental pollution behind rise in cancer cases in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, June 05: On world environment day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday said environmental pollution is behind spike in cancer which has reached to epidemic proportions in Kashmir.

“Air pollution is causing rise in cancer cases in the valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said the air quality in Kashmir has been constantly deteriorating for the past few years due to the increasing number of vehicles, constructions, brick klins, cement and other factories which emit pollutants and significantly pollute the air.

“And this is contributing to enormous burden of cancer in the valley,” he said.

“Research has shown that polluted air is associated with increased risk of lung cancer which is the most prominent cancer among men in Kashmir.”