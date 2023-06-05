Environmental pollution behind rise in cancer cases in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, June 05: On world environment day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Monday said environmental pollution is behind spike in cancer which has reached to epidemic proportions in Kashmir.
“Air pollution is causing rise in cancer cases in the valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.
Dr Hassan said the air quality in Kashmir has been constantly deteriorating for the past few years due to the increasing number of vehicles, constructions, brick klins, cement and other factories which emit pollutants and significantly pollute the air.
“And this is contributing to enormous burden of cancer in the valley,” he said.
“Research has shown that polluted air is associated with increased risk of lung cancer which is the most prominent cancer among men in Kashmir.”
The DAK President said another environmental pollutant in Kashmir is plastic.
“Despite ban, polythene and plastic products continue their use in Kashmir,” he said.
Plastic is non-biodegradable. It just sits and pollutes the environment.
“Plastic releases a chemical, bisphenol A (BPA) that has been linked to breast cancer which is the most common cancer among females in the valley,” he said
“There is an urgent need to control environmental pollution to reduce the burden of cancer in the population,” said Dr Nisar.
“Government is duty bound to limit and ideally eradicate atmospheric emissions and enforce complete ban on single use plastic,” he said adding “people must realize that they too have the responsibility to keep the environment clean for sustenance of human life on this planet.”