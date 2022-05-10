EPFO holds grievance redressal event

Considering the large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.

One of the employees namely Mukesh Gupta visited the office with the grievance that his claim is getting rejected due to difference in father’s name Rizwan Uddin, Regional P. F. Commissioner-I, directed the concerned official to update the same immediately and accordingly the requested corrections were done. Dimple Kumar, an employee of M/s. Hotel Asia was not having his UAN details. Using the IT tools of EPFO, UAN of the member was traced out and provided to the member. Mohd Bashir was not able to avail EPFO services as his UAN was not activated, the matter was taken up and his UAN was activated immediately. Brijlal Verma, an employee of M/s. SaraswatiAgro Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. appeared with a request to get modifications in his UAN regarding Father’s name and Date of Joining, the PF Commissioner Rizwan Uddin directed Arun Kumar, Sr. SSA to process the request immediately.