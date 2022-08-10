EPFO Jammu organises Pension Adalat

Mahesh Chander Padha, VP, Tourist Trade People Federation and Nikhil Padha appeared along with grievances of workers engaged in different Organisations. They were advised to provide relevant documentary evidence to enable the Office to initiate further action. Some of the employers were advised over the telephone to redress grievances/issues being faced by the workers. Rakesh Kumar, an employee of M/s. BD Security and Shoib Ahmed from M/s. Intex Tech, appeared in the “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” programme with the request to merge their P F account. They were advised to submit offline form-13. Sourabh, an employee of M/s. Regional Research Laboratory School, Canal Road, came with the request to process E-sign. On enquiry, it was found that there was no request pending approval. He was advised to submit again of E-sign of the authorized signatory of the establishment.