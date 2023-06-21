EPFO Jammu organises Yoga event

Srinagar, June 21: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Jammu organised a special Yoga event to commemorate the 9th International Yoga Day.
The event was aimed to raise awareness about yoga and highlight its significance in promoting physical and mental well-being.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from EPFO employees and members of the community. A diverse range of yoga activities and demonstrations were conducted, showcasing various yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques.
Experienced yoga instructor guided the participants. The objective of this event was to promote the holistic benefits of yoga and encourage individuals to incorporate it into their daily lives.