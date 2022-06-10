EPFO settles service related grievances

Srinagar, June 10: EPFO Regional Office, Srinagar today settled service related grievances at the “Nidhi Aapke Nikat”.
The event started at 10:30 AM for the stakeholders of Jammu & Kashmir. EPFO is servicing the entire area from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with regard to settlement of claims, redressal of grievances and facilitating stakeholders.
Considering the large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.
The endeavor of “Nidhi Apke Nikat” programme has always been to redress the maximum number of cases/grievances the same day or at the earliest.