EPFO settles service related grievances

The event started at 10:30 AM for the stakeholders of Jammu & Kashmir. EPFO is servicing the entire area from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with regard to settlement of claims, redressal of grievances and facilitating stakeholders.

Considering the large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.