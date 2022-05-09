EPFO to hold Pension Adalat today

The programme will be held under the guidance of Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner-I, Ajit Mishra, RPFC-II and Harinder Singh, RPFC-II. Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a public outreach programme that endeavours to address the problems/grievance of all stakeholders. It brings employees and employers on a common platform to increase awareness and sensitize them about the new initiatives undertaken in their interest by the organisation (EPFO).