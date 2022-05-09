EPFO to hold Pension Adalat today

Jammu, May 9: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office Jammu is organising outreach programmes “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” and Pension Adalat tomorrow on May 10.
The programme will be held under the guidance of Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner-I, Ajit Mishra, RPFC-II and Harinder Singh, RPFC-II. Nidhi Aapke Nikat is a public outreach programme that endeavours to address the problems/grievance of all stakeholders. It brings employees and employers on a common platform to increase awareness and sensitize them about the new initiatives undertaken in their interest by the organisation (EPFO).