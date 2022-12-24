EPG elects Convenor, Co-Convenor

The Convenor Faiz Bakshi comes from legal and Tourism background besides being a passionate environmentalist whereas the Co-Convenor Dr. M.M.Shuja is a senior journalist renowned RTI/Human Rights/ Activist having about 21 PILS on social issues to his name in the High Court of J&K. The other Trustees besides being core environmentalists are achievers/ renowned and well known for their contribution in their fields of activity. It may be mentioned that EPG has an experts/Advisory Council known as Green Citizens Council (GCC) comprising of retired “officials, scientists, academicians,

Engineers, journalists, civil Society members, lawyers experts, students, environmental and social activists etc for providing expert /technical advise to EPG.” The Governing Council expressed gratitude to GCC for providing valuable inputs to EPG. The EPG Governing Council hailed the role of outgoing Convenor for untiring efforts for Environmental conservation and hoped that the incoming team will carry forward the work with more rigour and efficiency in the face of ever increasing challenges to Environment. The outgoing team thanked the members of the Governing Council for their support. The Governing Council assured the new team of their unqualified support for conservation efforts.