Equitable participation of women in public life high on party agenda: Nasir

According to a statement issued here, addressing the women’s wing functionaries, Nasir said that no tool for development is more effective than the empowerment of women. He said that the party policy of inclusion of women’s talent in political and public life has borne anticipated results in making party policies more attuned to the needs and requirements of the women. “We still have a long way to go in tapping the full potential of what constitutes half of humankind. Ensuring full participation of women in local, community, urban local bodies, Panchayats in leadership roles has been an important focus of the party since its inception. We have been the forerunners of women empowerment and with a clear cut vision and an unambiguous road map to achieve it,” he said.

While expressing satisfaction over the ongoing membership drive within the party's women’s wing, Nasir said, “Our party has provided a political platform to one and all. Having gender diversity in our party also remains a top most priority.”