Er Bashir Ahmad Khan passes away

Srinagar, Aug 26: Er Bashir Ahmad Khan son of late Noor Muhammad Khan of Alamdar Colony (Lane B) Rawalpora passed away today after a brief spell of illness.
People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.
The deceased is survived by Er Naseer Ahmad Khan and Dr Sarwar Ahmad Khan (Sons) Rukshana, Tahira and Shamima Hlali Khan (Daughters). He was the father in law of Muhammad Latief proprietor of New Millennium Group of Industries . According to family sources, condolence will be held for three days only.