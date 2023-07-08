Er Hidayatullah represents J&K in AIPEF meet in Bengaluru

Srinagar, July 8: The Federal executive Council meeting of All India Power Engineers Federation was held at Bengaluru to discuss the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 which will pave the way of privatisation of power sector. The meeting resolved to fight the privatisation of power in the country with full force.
AIPEF resolved to support all the genuine demands of the power engineers of J&K .J&K was represented by General Secretary JKEEGA Er Pirzada Hidayatullah
Speaking on the occasion, Hidayatullah threw light on the various issues faced by Graduate Electrical Engineers of J&K and AIPEF resolved to support JKEEGA in meeting their genuine demands.