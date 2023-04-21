Er Sahil Bashir extends Eid greetings to people

Srinagar, Apr 21: Er Sahil Bashir Bhat, State Media Secretary of the BJP J&K (Youth), has conveyed his warmest Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people of J&K.
He emphasised the significance of the festival and urged everyone to pray for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the nation during these celebrations.
In his message, Er. Sahil Bashir Bhat prayed that the month-long fasting and night prayers of the faithful are accepted and rewarded by the Almighty.
Meanwhile, BJP, District Vice President Srinagar, Uzair Beigh, has also greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr. Uzair prayed that the holy festival may bring peace, love, and brotherhood among people.