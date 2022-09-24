Era of destruction over, now is time to move forward: DGP

Srinagar, Sep 23: Stating that it will not take much time to clear off terrorism, J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday said that many thorns in garden of peace were removed by police and security forces.
“There were many thorns in the garden of peace. They were removed by J&K Police along with other security forces,” DGP told reporters on the sidelines of Pedal for Peace event here.
He was obviously referring to killing , arrests and surrender of terrorists during last some time. “ Those remaining will be removed as well and that won’t take much time,” he said
“Today we feel that the era of destruction is over and now is the time to move forward.”
Dilbag Singh said the anti -peace elements who were instigated by separatist and other elements on the directions of Pakistan have been wiped out in Kashmir.
He said that J&K has lost a number of people due to the violence and most of those bad elements responsible for the death and destruction of people of J&K have been wiped out.
“Hurriyat and Jamat-e-Islami were inciting the youth to violence on the instructions of Pakistan. They used to play a bloody game in Kashmir and almost all these elements have been wiped-out,” he said.
He gave credit to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the prevailing peace and said that their support and cooperation to the J&K Police has been immense.