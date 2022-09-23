Era of destruction over, now is time to move forward: DGP

Srinagar, Sep 23: Stating that it will not take much time to clear off terrorism, J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday said that many thorns in garden of peace were removed by police and security forces.
“There were many thorns in the garden of peace. They were removed by J&K Police along with other security forces,” DGP told reporters on the sidelines of Pedal for Peace event here.
He was obviously referring to killing , arrests and surrender of terrorists during last some time. “ Those remaining will be removed as well and that won’t take much time,” he said
“Today we feel that the era of destruction is over and now is the time to move forward.”
Dilbag Singh said the anti -peace elements who were instigated by separatist and other elements on the directions of Pakistan have been wiped out in Kashmir.
He said that J&K has lost a number of people due to the violence and most of those bad elements responsible for the death and destruction of people of J&K have been wiped out.
“Hurriyat and Jamat-e-Islami were inciting the youth to violence on the instructions of Pakistan. They used to play a bloody game in Kashmir and almost all these elements have been wiped-out,” he said.
He gave credit to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the prevailing peace and said that their support and cooperation to the J&K Police has been immense.
DGP said that there was an atmosphere of peace and people are now breathing freely in all the districts of Kashmir. "Pakistan was not only responsible across the border in spreading violence and unrest in Kashmir, but Hurriyat and Jamaat e Islami (JeI) were also in the forefront, working on the behest of Pakistani agencies to spread radicalism," he said adding that vast amount of terror funding was playing a key role in its secessionist activities and tracking down Hurriyat and Jamaat is the main reason which results in stone pelting incidents in Kashmir.
J&K Police chief said the people of most terrorist hit areas were now choosing sports and other competitive fields as their career. "I want to congratulate people of Kashmiri who stand firm with the security forces in bringing down the graph of terrorism in Kashmir. We will flush out all these elements sooner. We have lost precious lives at the hands of terrorists which is very unfortunate".
“I am glad to see the downtown youth choosing sports and other competitive exams as their career,” he said adding that the security situation has improved a lot in the valley.
Earlier, as a part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Jammu and Kashmir Police organized a cycle race “Pedal for Peace” this morning under its Civic Action Programme(CAP).
The race was divided into seven different categories wherein 2264 professional & non professional cyclists participated. Special attraction of raffle draw was introduced in the event for the first time.
Dilbag Singh and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department J&K, R K Goyal graced the occasion at the Flag In presentation ceremony.
DGP expressed his gratitude to the senior officers of Police, Civil administration, people and above all the participants for making today's event a grand success and bigger as compared to its previous seasons.
Addressing cyclists the DGP said that every pedal is changing the scenario of Jammu and Kashmir towards a new milestone of a more peaceful environment.
R K Goyal speaking on the occasion said that he feels extremely happy to be a part of this great event.
He said that the events of J&K Police always have a special charm and depict the vibrancy of the department. He said that today’s participants who are of different age groups encourage every one that age is just a number.