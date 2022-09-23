Era of destruction over, now is time to move forward: DGP

“There were many thorns in the garden of peace. They were removed by J&K Police along with other security forces,” DGP told reporters on the sidelines of Pedal for Peace event here.

He was obviously referring to killing , arrests and surrender of terrorists during last some time. “ Those remaining will be removed as well and that won’t take much time,” he said

“Today we feel that the era of destruction is over and now is the time to move forward.”