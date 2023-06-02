Erratic weather conditions | DPAP demands financial package for affected farmers

The statement added that the erratic weather condition is not favourable and both unseasonal rain and the hailstorm are extremely detrimental to our trees as well as the produce.

DPAP urged the authorities to provide special economic packages to the orchardists and farmers after assessment of losses.

"The government should go for immediate assessment of damages to fruit and vegetable crops and disburse financial relief to the affected families without any delay as they have already suffered heavy losses in past years due to pandemic lockdown," the statement added.