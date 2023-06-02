Erratic weather conditions | DPAP demands financial package for affected farmers

Srinagar, June 2: Expressing concern over erratic weather conditions leading to damages to crops, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Friday urged the authorities to provide special economic packages to the orchardists and farmers after making assessment of damages they have faced.
In a statement, DPAP said that several parts of J&K have been witnessing unseasonal rain and snowfall triggering concerns among orchardists and farmers. Cold weather and extreme precipitation have prolonged in Kashmir, disturbing farming activity in the region.
"The recent snowfall and hailstorms in various districts of J&K has resulted in damage to crops and orchards. Fruit growers and farmers are under distress as the sudden weather change and dip in temperature has impacted their crop including premature fruit drop," it reads.
The statement added that the erratic weather condition is not favourable and both unseasonal rain and the hailstorm are extremely detrimental to our trees as well as the produce.
DPAP urged the authorities to provide special economic packages to the orchardists and farmers after assessment of losses.
"The government should go for immediate assessment of damages to fruit and vegetable crops and disburse financial relief to the affected families without any delay as they have already suffered heavy losses in past years due to pandemic lockdown," the statement added.