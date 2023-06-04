Erratic weather leads to high electricity consumption in Baramulla

According to a spokesperson from the Power Development Department (PDD) in Baramulla, there should have been a 50 percent reduction in electricity load by now. However, consumption levels are still comparable to those observed during the winter season. An official of the PDD department revealed that during winter, most parts of Baramulla, including Baramulla town, Uri, Kandi, and Rafiabad area of the district consumed around 131 MW of electricity.He said with the arrival of summer, the load consumption should have decreased by 50 percent. However, the statistics show that approximately 101 MW of load consumption is still being utilised. “This time, despite the start of the summer season, the load consumption has remained persistently high, similar to the levels experienced in winter,” said the official.

The unexpected drop in temperatures has compelled residents of the Baramulla district to rely heavily on electric heating appliances, undermining efforts to reduce electricity consumption. Muhammad Shafi, Assistant Engineer at the Power Development Department Baramulla said that usually people in Kashmir cease using hamams (traditional heating systems) in March.