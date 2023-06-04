Erratic weather leads to high electricity consumption in Baramulla

Baramulla, June 4: As unpredictable weather persists across Jammu and Kashmir, electricity consumption in the Baramulla district remains unexpectedly high, defying the typical trend for the summer.
According to a spokesperson from the Power Development Department (PDD) in Baramulla, there should have been a 50 percent reduction in electricity load by now. However, consumption levels are still comparable to those observed during the winter season. An official of the PDD department revealed that during winter, most parts of Baramulla, including Baramulla town, Uri, Kandi, and Rafiabad area of the district consumed around 131 MW of electricity.He said with the arrival of summer, the load consumption should have decreased by 50 percent. However, the statistics show that approximately 101 MW of load consumption is still being utilised. “This time, despite the start of the summer season, the load consumption has remained persistently high, similar to the levels experienced in winter,” said the official.
The unexpected drop in temperatures has compelled residents of the Baramulla district to rely heavily on electric heating appliances, undermining efforts to reduce electricity consumption. Muhammad Shafi, Assistant Engineer at the Power Development Department Baramulla said that usually people in Kashmir cease using hamams (traditional heating systems) in March.
“However, due to the decrease in temperatures, people have resorted to using heating appliances such as blowers and electric blankets to keep themselves warm, resulting in no significant reduction in electricity usage,” said AE PDD department Baramulla. The increased electricity consumption has imposed a heavy financial burden on the common man, and people continue to pay expensive electricity bills despite the onset of the summer season.
Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla town, expressed his frustration, stating, “The irony for us common people is that we are still paying electricity bills as high as we used to during the peak winter.” He added that the abnormal weather conditions have forced people to rely on electric heating appliances, leading to no relief in monthly electricity bill charges.
The unusual weather condition has also hit the pocket of the common man as electricity charges continue to remain almost same as that in winter. Firdous Ahmad, a resident of uptown Baramulla said that his electricity bill for his residential house was Rs 2,550 three months ago. However, for the previous month of May, his bill amounted to Rs 2,250, which is almost the same as what “I paid in the winter.”
Jammu and Kashmir has experienced intermittent rains since March this year, and the weather office predicts wet weather to continue until the weekend.