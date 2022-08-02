Essay writing competition held at SAM College Budgam

Budgam: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav’, a daylong Inter- College competition for essay writing, debate and singing competitions was held today at Sheikh-ul-Alam Degree College, here.

As many as 24 students both boys and girls representing all six Degree Colleges of Budgam took part in these competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal SAM College, Budgam Dr Mudasir Afshan said that event is organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and in the run up of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.