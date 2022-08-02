Essay writing competition held at SAM College Budgam

Budgam: As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav’, a daylong Inter- College competition for essay writing, debate and singing competitions was held today at Sheikh-ul-Alam Degree College, here.
As many as 24 students both boys and girls representing all six Degree Colleges of Budgam took part in these competitions.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal SAM College, Budgam Dr Mudasir Afshan said that event is organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and in the run up of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.
She said that it is a matter of pride to organize such events, where we celebrate 75th year of independence, which has been possible only after paying great human, social and economic sacrifices.
The Principal said we need to celebrate the glorious achievement of freedom and pay rich tributes to all those unsung heroes who gave us this freedom besides passing the message of their great sacrifices to our children.