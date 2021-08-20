Establish RLM Haats at District level :Sehrish

She gave the directions during a meeting with the officials of JKRLM (Umeed). The meeting was convened to discuss the implementation of Chief Secretary’s instructions for the formation of 11,000 SHGs by September 30.

On the occasion, the Mission Director asked the officials to work on a mission mode and achieve the targets on time. She assured them that the mission will provide all the support for achieving the same.

The Mission Director further impressed upon the officials to identify various commercial activities suited for the rural economy and initiate a process to provide necessary training and establish both the forward and backward linkages.

In order to provide ready market and promote SHG products, DrSehrish impressed upon the officials to establish permanent JKRLM haats at district level with the support of district administration. The SHGs should be deputed to the rural haats on rotation basis, she added.

The MD further instructed the officials to identify bank branches where credit linkage is more than 50 loan accounts. Such accounts will be supported through engagement of bank sakhis at the branch level.These bank sakhis will assist SHG members in availing various banking facilities and social security schemes, as was revealed in the meeting.

The officials further discussed the plan of action for social mobilization of rural women and federating them into SHGs.The meeting was attended by Additional Mission Director Kashmir, Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, State Project Managers of Umeed and other officials of the Mission.