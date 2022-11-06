Establishment of sheep , shearing units | 131 beneficiaries selected in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Nov 6 : The Sheep Husbandry Department Ganderbal today conducted selection of beneficiaries for establishment of Sheep and Shearing units under various income generation schemes.
The selection process was done strictly as per the guidelines of the schemes giving due representation to all the CD Blocks and categories (SC/ST, EWS, BPL and women). The selection witnessed the participation of large number of aspiring sheep entrepreneurs, PRIs and progressive farmers and was monitored by Selection and Monitoring Committee framed by Director Sheep Husbandry and Deputy Election Officer, Ganderbal nominated by District Administration Ganderbal.
On the occasion, Dr Showkat Ahmad DSHO, Ganderbal while welcoming the participants threw light on the various self-employment opportunities in sheep farming sector.
He urged the youth to come forward and avail the benefits of various sheep farming schemes and assured them of full support and cooperation in setting up new ventures.
During today's event, selection for a total of 131 units was done.The units once established will give a huge fillip to the sheep farming sector in the district and bridge the mutton deficit gap to a great extent. while congratulating the selected applicants, DSHO stressed upon them to work hard and adopt latest technological interventions to exploit huge potential in sheep farming in the valley.
He impressed upon them to set up micro feed, food and wool processing units under various centrally sponsored schemes especially AHIDF, PMFME.