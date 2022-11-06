Establishment of sheep , shearing units | 131 beneficiaries selected in Ganderbal

The selection process was done strictly as per the guidelines of the schemes giving due representation to all the CD Blocks and categories (SC/ST, EWS, BPL and women). The selection witnessed the participation of large number of aspiring sheep entrepreneurs, PRIs and progressive farmers and was monitored by Selection and Monitoring Committee framed by Director Sheep Husbandry and Deputy Election Officer, Ganderbal nominated by District Administration Ganderbal.

On the occasion, Dr Showkat Ahmad DSHO, Ganderbal while welcoming the participants threw light on the various self-employment opportunities in sheep farming sector.