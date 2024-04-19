Estates Deptt issues show-cause notices of eviction to 42 politicians

Srinagar, Apr 19: The Estates Department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued show-causes notices of eviction to 42 political figures.

The department issued these notices on the directions of the court.

These politicians continued to occupy the government bungalows, even after being directed by the Estates Department to de-occupy them.

The Estates Department evicted hundreds of people, mostly working journalists from their quarters but failed miserably to evict influential politicians, both in Kashmir and Jammu.

A news gathering agency Kashmir News Trust reported that some political and social figures who had been issued show-cause notices include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, Kavinder Gupta, Sajjad Gani Lone, Moulvi Imran Raza Ansari, Sat Sharma, G M Saroori, Sunil Sharma, Abdul Gani Vakil, Abdul Majid Padder, Hakeem Muhammad Yasin, Ravinder Raina, R S Pathania, Pardeep Sharma, Vibodh Gupta, Daleep Singh Parihar, Ravinder Sharma, Neelam Langeh, Shoaib Nabi Lone, Abdul Rashid, M S Panditpuri, Raja Manzoor, Nizamuddin Bhat, Mir Muhammad Fayaz, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Abdul Rahim Rather, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Amin Bhat, Sofi Yousaf, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami, Yasir Reshi, Surinder Ambardar, Muhammad Abbas Wani, Shafiq Mir, Shilpi Verma, Tariq Ahmed Keen, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Zahid Hussain Jan, S S Channi, Sonaullah Lone, and Reyaz Ahmed Mir.

The Estates Department has directed these occupants to appear before the Director Estates in person or through virtual mode to give the written response along with the documentary evidence, if any, in support of the continuation of accommodations of allotment at Srinagar and Jammu or otherwise within 10 days from the date of receipt of these notices.