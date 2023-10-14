Event held to celebrate sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Noted scholar, poet, and critic Shabeer Ahmad Shabeer delivered an insightful speech on the importance of the Prophet’s biography and the significance of Naat in enlightening the audience.

The Head of the Institution, Mushtaq Sopori, extended warm greetings to the participants and guests, considering the Naat competition as a manifestation of the students’ talents and a means to enhance their abilities.

He emphasised the need for such programs in nurturing the abilities of the students for future challenges.