Event held to celebrate sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Sopore, Oct 14: In a remarkable event organised by the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore in collaboration with the Zonal Education Office Sopore, a grand Naat competition was held to celebrate the sacred and blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal on Saturday.
The event witnessed a large participation from students, scholars, poets, writers, social workers affiliated with various high schools and higher secondary schools in the Sopore educational zone.
The esteemed Principal of the Govt Higher Secondary School Hygam, Muhammad Ibrahim Shah, took the lead in presiding over the Naat gathering, while the Zonal Education Officer Sopore, Abdul Salam Dar, graced the occasion as a special guest.
Noted scholar, poet, and critic Shabeer Ahmad Shabeer delivered an insightful speech on the importance of the Prophet’s biography and the significance of Naat in enlightening the audience.
The Head of the Institution, Mushtaq Sopori, extended warm greetings to the participants and guests, considering the Naat competition as a manifestation of the students’ talents and a means to enhance their abilities.
He emphasised the need for such programs in nurturing the abilities of the students for future challenges.
He also emphasised the requirement for organising such programmes in the future.
The participants in the Naat competition mesmerised the audience with their enchanting voices, captivating their hearts.
The students who exhibited exceptional performances were rewarded with special prizes acknowledging their exemplary skills. Additionally, prizes were distributed among all the participants of the Naat competition.
Senior Lecturer Amina Akhtar carried out the responsibilities of conducting the proceedings of the Naat event with utmost diligence.