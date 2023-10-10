Event held to pay tribute to fallen heroes

A K Singh, 2nd in command of 75 Bn and Amit Sinha, 2nd in command, 21 Bn CRPF co-ordinated with block officers Khanmoh and made efforts to organise the programme. Shivam Chandra, BDO addressed the gathering of locals, teachers and students about the Meri Maati Mera Desh Programme. In the series of speakers later A. K. Singh, 2nd in command 75 Bn CRPF Nodal Officer Khanmoh also addressed the gathering about the initiatives of “Meri Maati Mera Desh: Amrit Kalash Yatra” like panch pran, pledge, vasudha vandan, veeron ka vardan which venerates the gallant sacrifices of brave hearts.

“All the present dignitaries, local civil administration, and local populace appreciated the efforts. They also hailed K. K. Pandey, CO 75 Bn CRPF for organising the programme,” a statement read.