Event of traditional songs organised in Gulmarg

The musical performance was a tribute to the families of artisans in and around Kunzer who, for many generations, have been weaving exquisite carpets and shawls and earning fame for Kashmir. Two well-known artisans, Ghulam Muhammad, a carpet weaver, and Abdul Rasheed, a Kani shawl weaver, threw light on the centrality gained by devotional songs, especially “Sufiyana Mausiki”, among the tribe of artisans from Kashmir for many decades now. They reminisce about the past when such “mehfils” including nightlong musical sessions, were a regular feature at the Valley’s “Karkhanas” or weaving centers and “would attract foreigners too”.

“’Sufiyana Kalam’ makes us engross ourselves in the artwork. It’s a powerful tool to focus and maintain attention on meticulous details while weaving carpets and shawls,” Muhammad said.