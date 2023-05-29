Event of traditional songs organised in Gulmarg

Srinagar, May 29: Soul-stirring performances by the masters of “Sufiyana’ and “Tchakri”, traditional devotional songs otherwise fading from the mainstream artform, was organised under the banner of “Dastaan-e-Bahaar” by the “House of Ali Shah” at the Artisane, an art and cultural centre, at Kunzer on the Gulmarg road on Sunday evening.
The musical performance was a tribute to the families of artisans in and around Kunzer who, for many generations, have been weaving exquisite carpets and shawls and earning fame for Kashmir. Two well-known artisans, Ghulam Muhammad, a carpet weaver, and Abdul Rasheed, a Kani shawl weaver, threw light on the centrality gained by devotional songs, especially “Sufiyana Mausiki”, among the tribe of artisans from Kashmir for many decades now. They reminisce about the past when such “mehfils” including nightlong musical sessions, were a regular feature at the Valley’s “Karkhanas” or weaving centers and “would attract foreigners too”.
“’Sufiyana Kalam’ makes us engross ourselves in the artwork. It’s a powerful tool to focus and maintain attention on meticulous details while weaving carpets and shawls,” Muhammad said.
Ustad Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a known name in “Sufiyana Mausiki” and Ghulam Ahmad Kachroo, a known name for ‘Tchakir’, traditional folk music, sang soul-stirring poetry and verses in an open-air setting, with candles to lit up the evening, to pay tributes to the families of the artisans of Kashmir.
Zareef Ahmad Zareef, a folk storyteller and poet, read his poem on Kashmir, to highlight the beauty of cultural diversity, on the occasion. “It’s praiseworthy of the organisers to put the focus on those hands that have shaped the identity of Kashmir for centuries. It’s heartwarming to see the younger generation of traders paying back to those hands that laid the foundation of artwork in Kashmir. This needs to be carried forward with more events acknowledging the hard work of artisans,” Zareef said.