Every attack on Pandit brothers attack on very soul of Kashmir: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, May 14: National Conference(NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said every attack on “our Pandit brothers is an out and out attack on very soul of Kashmir.”
Dr Farooq was interacting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits led by the party Minority Wing Vice President Amit Koul.
Reaffirming the party's stand on the return of KPs to Kashmir, he said, “Our stand is clear as crystal. Kashmiri Pandits, for that matter Sikhs and other minorities are part of our socio- cultural milieu. Every attack on our Pandit brothers is an out and out attack on the very soul of Kashmir. I am looking for times, when both Kashmiri Muslim and Kashmiri Pandits live side by side. However, the incumbent government is confined to only pomp and show. On ground no efforts are being taken to create an enabling environment for their safe and permanent return.”
He added that spike in killings give a lie to the normalcy claims of the government vis-a-vis Kashmir, a press note said.
“The visiting delegations discussed number of issues concerning Kashmiri Pandits, particularly those living in Kashmir with the party President. The visiting delegations said that those KPs who took up government jobs as the first step toward rehabilitation were now struggling for timely payment of earned wages, promotions and a decent quality of life. They also stated that despite political rhetoric by the incumbent government, which they rued have done nothing to make them feel safe and secure across Kashmir. They said the bravado created by the ruling dispensation has done nothing to provide them respite from cramped up quarters, and discriminatory service rules,” the press note said.
Interacting with the delegation members, Dr Farooq assured the delegation members that he will take up the issues with the LG and GoI as well.