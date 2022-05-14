Every attack on Pandit brothers attack on very soul of Kashmir: Dr Farooq Abdullah

He added that spike in killings give a lie to the normalcy claims of the government vis-a-vis Kashmir, a press note said.

“The visiting delegations discussed number of issues concerning Kashmiri Pandits, particularly those living in Kashmir with the party President. The visiting delegations said that those KPs who took up government jobs as the first step toward rehabilitation were now struggling for timely payment of earned wages, promotions and a decent quality of life. They also stated that despite political rhetoric by the incumbent government, which they rued have done nothing to make them feel safe and secure across Kashmir. They said the bravado created by the ruling dispensation has done nothing to provide them respite from cramped up quarters, and discriminatory service rules,” the press note said.