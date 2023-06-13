‘Every citizen beneficiary of Modi Govt’s schemes’

According to a press note, beneficiaries of different Central Government schemes from the blocks participated in the meet. The beneficiaries presented their success stories and thanked the Prime Minister for his public friendly programmes which have created opportunities for common masses for economic and social development.

In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that the stories of these beneficiaries are inspirational and are the honest public endorsement of Modi Government’s successful nine years of selfless service of the people from all sections of the society. “Without any discrimination on the basis of region, faith, caste or ethnicity, the public friendly government of PM Modi is benefiting every Indian citizen by various visionary schemes and programmes targeted to empower common masses. Every Indian citizen is a beneficiary of the welfare schemes of government, “ said Dr Andrabi.