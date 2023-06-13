‘Every citizen beneficiary of Modi Govt’s schemes’

Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired a beneficiaries meet at Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam District of South Kashmir.
According to a press note, beneficiaries of different Central Government schemes from the blocks participated in the meet. The beneficiaries presented their success stories and thanked the Prime Minister for his public friendly programmes which have created opportunities for common masses for economic and social development.
In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that the stories of these beneficiaries are inspirational and are the honest public endorsement of Modi Government’s successful nine years of selfless service of the people from all sections of the society. “Without any discrimination on the basis of region, faith, caste or ethnicity, the public friendly government of PM Modi is benefiting every Indian citizen by various visionary schemes and programmes targeted to empower common masses. Every Indian citizen is a beneficiary of the welfare schemes of government, “ said Dr Andrabi.
Taking a dig on opposition parties criticising the govt’s performance, Dr Darakhshan said that corrupt dynasts looted this country for decades at the centre, divided people for votes and same was repeated here in J&K where corruption and sentimental exploitation of people destroyed generations. “ Dynasts and their lobby led our youth to bloodshed, deprived us of technological, industrial and economic exposure in the garb of their parochial outlook. Now PM Modi has got us out of the dark tunnel and exposed us to a vast world of development, growth and immense possibilities of progress in all sectors of life. Peace in Kashmir is the precious gift of our Prime Minister which has opened vistas of glorious days for us here”, said BJP National Executive Member. She said that the traditional politicians of J&K who looted our resources for their personal good have become irrelevant now.