Every demand of every Kashmiri will be resolved: Union MoS for Steel, Rural Development

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after laying e-foundation stone of 15 solid waste management plants costing Rs 1.20 crore, Kulaste said that the Centre was committed to ensure overall development of all urban and rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kulaste reached the frontier district of Kupwara on a two-day visit after laying the foundation stones of Block Development Council (BDC) office at Wavoora and Alama Anwar Shah Sports Stadium, Kulgam coming up at a cost of Rs 97 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in Lolab subdivision of Kupwara district.

Speaking on the occasion, Kulaste said that various flagship programmes aimed to develop infrastructure and economy in rural areas like Kupwara district had been yielding better results on the ground level.

Responding to the demand of further release of funds, the minister said that there was no shortage of funds but the submission of utilisation certificates was a prerequisite for which the government would take sympathetic consideration.

He said extension and upgradation of road connectivity in hilly and far-flung areas was the priority of the Centre.

Regarding power, education and other sectors, the minister said that all the demands projected by the people would be taken care of properly.

Kulaste said that he would discuss these issues with Prime Minister NarendraModi and with Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha.