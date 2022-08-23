Every household should have proper waste management system : CS

Srinagar: In a meeting held today to review the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) here in the UT the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta impressed upon the officers of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to create the reliable assets for making our villages healthy and clean.
The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, RDD; all the Deputy Commissioners and Directors of RDD and Rural Sanitation.
Outstation based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
He expressed that the villages are the soul of our nation so it is our collective duty to make them clean and appealing to our eyes. He also observed that this national mission gives us a golden opportunity for making these villages anesthetic and beautiful.
He underscored the need of reaching to all the deserving households so that no household is left behind without having the requisite infrastructure for disposal of domestic waste materials. He asked the officers to fully involve the local PRIs in the effective implementation of this mission.
Dr Mehta was informed by the CS, RDD that out of Rs 4915.86 lakhs released under this Swachhta mission an expenditure of about Rs 2366.21 has been made during the ensuing financial year in the UT.
It was further revealed that a target of some 1600 Community Sanitary Complexes, 3017 Solid Waste and Liquid Waste Management units each, 19 Plastic Waste Management, 30 Gobardhan Units and 6 Faecal Sludge Management units have to be constructed across the districts of J&K.
Similarly 3470 Community Compost Pits, 999 segregation bins, 8704 Community Soak pits, 5975 drainage facilities are being made available under the mission besides 19 vehicles for movement of waste for its proper disposal, as was learnt during the meeting
It was also given out that as per baseline survey, 2012 around 664580 households are there out of whom 662695 have been geotagged with 100% geotagging in most of the districts. It was said that J&K has been capped to cover 87810 households out of which 75716 has already been registered by the department.
The meeting also discussed the annual targets for each district besides the possible dates of completion of each component. The meeting was apprised that with the culmination of this mission each of the villages is going to secure the ODF plus status as all the facilities are going to be provided to the rural households under this national mission.