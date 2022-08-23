Every household should have proper waste management system : CS

Srinagar: In a meeting held today to review the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) here in the UT the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta impressed upon the officers of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to create the reliable assets for making our villages healthy and clean.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, RDD; all the Deputy Commissioners and Directors of RDD and Rural Sanitation.

Outstation based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

He expressed that the villages are the soul of our nation so it is our collective duty to make them clean and appealing to our eyes. He also observed that this national mission gives us a golden opportunity for making these villages anesthetic and beautiful.