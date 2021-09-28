Every J&K party united over restoration of Article 370, 35-A: Farooq Abdullah

"Every party has its own system, however, as far as Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 and 35-A is concerned, they all are united.l, " news agency KNO quoted Farooq as saying at Nawai Subh party office in Srinagar.

Referring to the BJP, Farooq said that "they want to create a division among Muslims, so that they can rule".



"They have always used the policy of divide and rule and they want to follow the same, but we have to stay united as unity is the only way we can defeat these people," he said.

He also said that every party has its own system, and they are all working under that system, "but when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, they all are united ad there are no differences".



The NC President said that they are "waiting for the court hearing regarding the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A".



"We have not picked up guns neither pelting stones. We want to resolve the issued through Gandhian way and what Delhi will do that is their job," he said.



He also said that everyone needs to get together to find a solution to growing problems, especially the problems being faced by the youth.

"Otherwise there will be destruction. We need to create avenues for the youth, if we fail to do that the problems will be compounded and the drug menace that is prevalent here will create trouble for the youth and coming generation," he said