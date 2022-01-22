Every stateless day affront to federalism: J&K parties on Home Minister’s remark

“After quite literally terrorising people of Jammu and Kashmir into silence to create a false normalcy narrative, GoI’s admission that situation still isn’t normal is self contradictory. Also proves that silence shouldn’t be misconstrued as normalcy,” PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks, Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone asked who will define normalcy. “Who will define normalcy? And in a federal structure, can we really use normalcy as an excuse to assume power. Irrespective of the definition of normalcy, possibly coined by the union government, every single stateless day is an affront to federalism and to the people of J&K,” Lone said on Twitter.