Everybody should consider learning different languages: CUK VC

CUK VC expressed these views at the four-day Hindi training programme organised by the Rajbhasha Cell of CUK that began at varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor while interacting with the experts, Dr. P.V. Radhika and Dr. Asha Ram, Lecturer Hindi Training Scheme Centre for Hindi Training Institute (CHTI), expressed his keen interest in promoting Rajbhasha and introducing the same in academics. “Everybody should consider learning different languages, connecting themselves with varied cultures, people, literature, history, etc and acting as a link in between,’’ he said. He suggested that “we must apply maximum efforts to learn and propagate Hindi,” adding that the employees must take maximum benefits from the scheduled technical sessions and make the whole programme a success. CUK VC impressed upon the team to prepare two credit courses on Hindi which can be offered to the students under NEP-2020.