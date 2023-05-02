Ganderbal, May 2: Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, said that everybody should consider learning different languages.
CUK VC expressed these views at the four-day Hindi training programme organised by the Rajbhasha Cell of CUK that began at varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday.
Vice Chancellor while interacting with the experts, Dr. P.V. Radhika and Dr. Asha Ram, Lecturer Hindi Training Scheme Centre for Hindi Training Institute (CHTI), expressed his keen interest in promoting Rajbhasha and introducing the same in academics. “Everybody should consider learning different languages, connecting themselves with varied cultures, people, literature, history, etc and acting as a link in between,’’ he said. He suggested that “we must apply maximum efforts to learn and propagate Hindi,” adding that the employees must take maximum benefits from the scheduled technical sessions and make the whole programme a success. CUK VC impressed upon the team to prepare two credit courses on Hindi which can be offered to the students under NEP-2020.
Chairing the session through online mode, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, appreciated efforts made by the Rajbhasha Cell for the progress and implementation of the Hindi language. “Almost 60 percent of the employees are well-versed in the language,” he said. He told the resource persons that in the previous year, a high-level Parliamentary Committee appreciated CUK for promoting Hindi in the institution. He further said the proposal for establishing the Department of Hindi and Hindi Training Centre at CUK stands submitted to the committee and the Ministry of Education.
Programme convener and Hindi Adhikari, Dr. Sakina Akhtar, briefed about the essential measures taken by the Raj Bhasha Cell for the progress and implementation of the Rajbhasha in the CUK. All the administrative staff members were present during the training session.