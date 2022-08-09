Everyone must pray, aspire for J&K’s peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 9 : Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf on Tuesday said that everyone must pray and aspire for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was talking to local people after paying obeisance at the revered Dargah of Hazrat Naanga Baaji Sahib (RA) at Malangam in Bandipora, where seven-day annual Urs calibrations are being conducted these days.
Bukhari urged them to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in J&K.
He said, “People in this part of the world have suffered hugely due to the enduring conflict and bloodshed over the years. As a society, we cannot afford continuous bloodshed and uncertainty anymore. We require sustained peace here for the better future of our youth. Therefore, everybody must pray and aspire for peace and prosperity on this land.”
He added that peace has been restored here to a large extent if “we compare the present situation with the past, but J&K needs sustained peace and harmony for the better future.”
Apni Party President hoped that elections would be held soon. He said, “I hope assembly polls will be held here soon so that a democratic regime is established here that would bridge the existing gap between the masses and the government.”
Bukhari was accompanied by the party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, and other senior leaders.
Apni Party leaders were greeted by Sajjada Nasheen of the Dargah Syed Wilayat Hussain Shah Qazmi, and the local people at the revered Dargah.
On this occasion, the leaders offered special prayers and prayed for peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.