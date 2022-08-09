Everyone must pray, aspire for J&K’s peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

He said, “People in this part of the world have suffered hugely due to the enduring conflict and bloodshed over the years. As a society, we cannot afford continuous bloodshed and uncertainty anymore. We require sustained peace here for the better future of our youth. Therefore, everybody must pray and aspire for peace and prosperity on this land.”

He added that peace has been restored here to a large extent if “we compare the present situation with the past, but J&K needs sustained peace and harmony for the better future.”